Two Filipino doctors among first to exit Gaza

Several foreign nationals walk after passing the Rafah border crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt, in Rafah, Egypt, 01 November 2023. As per the agreement made by Egypt, Israel, and Hamas, a number of foreign nationals and individuals with critical injuries will be permitted to evacuate the besieged territory. More than 8,500 Palestinians and at least 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Palestinian health authority, since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Two Filipino doctors in Gaza have been allowed to cross into Egypt after being trapped in the besieged enclave, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Thursday.

Two Filipino doctors working with Doctors Without Borders in Gaza are among the first to cross the Rafah border to Egypt, DFA Usec Eduardo de Vega confirms to #ANCHeadstart. — Mike Navallo (@mikenavallo) November 2, 2023

"Doctors Without Borders is in charge of them. The 2 have crossed. They will be staying in Arish, which is the town closest to the border and soon they will be going to Cairo," Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo De Vega told ANC's Headstart.

The DFA official said the Philippine government has been in touch with the doctors. The two will not be returning to the Philippines but will be deployed elsewhere.

He said the government has also come in contact with 134 Filipinos trapped in Gaza, of which 115 want to be repatriated.

He said many of those Filipinos who want to stay in Gaza have family there.

Hundreds of foreign passport holders and wounded trapped in Gaza started leaving the war-torn territory on Wednesday as the Rafah crossing to Egypt opened for the first time since the October 7 Hamas attacks.

Filipinos "are not yet included in the initial list of those allowed to exit Rafah Crossing into Egypt" — except for 2 doctors working with Doctors without Borders, said Vice Consul Teri Bautista of the Philippine Embassy in Israel.

"The Embassy is in touch with the Israeli Foreign Ministry to obtain more information on this development as well as to push for the soonest exit of Filipinos from Gaza," Bautista said.

De Vega, meanwhile, said the intent is "for all foreigners to cross and we are counting on that."