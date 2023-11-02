Phivolcs photo

MANILA — A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck the waters off Eastern Samar on Thursday, All Souls' Day, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The tectonic quake's epicenter was located 76 kilometers northeast of Hernani town, based on Phivolcs' bulletin. It hit at 2:50 p.m. at a depth of 7 kilometers.

The quake could spawn aftershocks, state seismologists warned.

In a separate advisory, Phivolcs said there was no threat of tsunami to the Philippines after the offshore temblor.

It said the quake was felt at a "strong" intensity 5 in Hernani and Llorente, Eastern Samar. This intensity produces strong shaking felt throughout buildings and could make hanging objects swing violently.

A "moderately strong" intensity 4 was recorded in Gen. MacArthur, Balangkayan, Maydolong, Salcedo and Borongan City in Eastern Samar, where the vibration could be felt like the passing of a heavy truck.

The following intensities were also reported in other areas, said Phivolcs.

"Weak" intensity 3 - Quinapondan, San Julian, Sulat, Taft, Mercedes, Guiuan, Giporlos, Lawaan and Balangiga, Eastern Samar; Tacloban, Leyte

"Slightly felt" intensity 2 - Can-avid, Dolores, Oras, San Policarpo, Eastern Samar; Palo, Tanauan, Dulag, Babatngon, San Miguel, Pastrana, Barugo, Carigara, Tabontabon and Julita, Leyte; Basey and Santa Rita, Samar

