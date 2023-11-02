LPA dissipates, shear line to bring rain on All Souls

Visitors light candles at the 'Wall of Remembrance' at Tugatog Cemetery in Malabon City on November 1, 2023. The Wall of Remembrance, which has the names of all the deceased interred at the cemetery, serves as a temporary memorial while the cemetery undergoes renovations. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

A low pressure area over Isabela has dissipated Wednesday night but the northeast monsoon (Amihan) and a shear line will continue to bring rains in Luzon Thursday, All Souls' Day, weather bureau PAGASA said.

PAGASA weather forecaster Aldczar Aurelio said the bureau is not monitoring any other weather disturbance around the country so far.

Batanes, Ilocos Norte, Apayao, Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, and Quezon will still have scattered rain showers and thunderstorms. Flash floods and landslides will remain a threat in these areas during occasions of moderate to at times heavy rainfall intensity, PAGASA said.

Meanwhile, the Amihan will bring cloudy skies with rains over the rest of Northern Luzon.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated thunderstorms expected in the afternoon or evening.

Improving weather conditions are seen in Northern Luzon towards the weekend. However, parts of the country in the south like Davao City may experience rainy weather due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone Friday and Saturday.