Photos from Sharon Evite

TACLOBAN CITY — Survivors, families, and friends of the victims of Super Typhoon Yolanda (international name Haiyan) paid their respects on Thursday, All Souls' Day to the thousands who perished during the disaster.

A week before the 10th anniversary of the super typhoon, some gathered at the Yolanda mass grave in Barangay 94-A, Basper, Tacloban City to offer prayers, flowers, and candles to their loved ones.

The mass grave contains the remains of 2,273 individuals who were interred there in late 2013, turning it into a symbol of the disaster's heart-wrenching aftermath.

The site — considered as the largest Yolanda mass grave in Eastern Visayas — is adorned with wooden crosses painted in white, some of which have been personalized with the names of the deceased by their grieving families.

Among those who visited the mass grave on All Souls' Day is Brenda Marie Abarro, who lost her mother Marivic during the storm surges in the coastal village of San Jose in Tacloban.

For Abarro, visiting the mass grave is not only an act of remembrance but also a way to find solace and a sense of closure.

"Yung memories kasi, yung lumaki kami na wala si Mama. Ten years na ngayon na wala siya," Abarro said in an interview.

She paid her respects at the mass grave by offering flowers, candles and her mother's favorite pansit, biko, bread and softdrinks.

In the previous years, the city government built a large cross at the mass grave, serving as a communal place for survivors to commemorate and honor their dearly departed.

For many survivors, visiting the mass grave on All Souls' Day is a solemn occasion that reminds them of the lasting impact of the tragedy and the strength of the human spirit in adversity.

- Report by Sharon Evite

FROM OUR ARCHIVES