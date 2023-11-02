Bajo de Masinloc, also known as Panatag (Scarborough) Shoal, is located 124 nautical miles west of Zambales and is within the country's 200-nautical mile EEZ.

MANILA — The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Thursday criticized China for accusing the Philippines of intruding near Scarborough Shoal, saying the Asian power was just stoking tensions in the West Philippine Sea.

The Chinese People's Liberation Army - Southern Theater Command alleged that Philippine Navy ship BRP Conrado Yap encroached waters nearby Scarborough (Bajo de Masinloc) on Oct. 30, 2023.

This claim "has no legal basis," said the DFA. Bajo de Masinloc, also known as Panatag (Scarborough) Shoal, is located 124 nautical miles west of Zambales and is within the country's 200-nautical mile exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

Armed Forces of the Philippines spokesperson Col. Medel Aguilar, meanwhile, said BRP Conrado Yap was doing its usual sovereignty patrol in the waters.

A Chinese vessel tailed the Philippine vessel during this time but there were no untoward incident that happened.

"The closest point na nagkaroon sila is about 2.7 nautical miles so walang restriction at walang ginawa ang barko ng Tsina sa ating barko," said Aguilar in a public briefing.

"Siguro ang dapat na itigil ay ang kanilang iligal na ginagawa sa loob ng ating maritime zone. Hindi sila dapat nandiyan at hindi sila dapat nang-haharass ng ating mga mangingisda," he added.

The DFA described Scarborough Shoal as an "integral part" of the country and said the Philippines has every right to conduct maritime patrols in the areas nearby it as part of its administrative responsibility.

"There is no obligation for the Philippines as the sovereign state to seek the approval of another when navigating its own territorial sea," DFA said.

"Beyond the territorial sea of Bajo de Masinloc is the exclusive economic zone and continental shelf generated from the main Philippine archipelago, over which the Philippines exercises sovereign rights and jurisdiction," the statement added.

Aguilar said the Philippines would continue doing its maritime patrols.

"Tuloy-tuloy din ang rotation and resupply mission natin sa Ayungin Shoal. Lahat ito ay gagawin natin para maprotektahan natin ang ating mga kababayan, lalo na yung mga umaasa sa pangingisda sa West Philippine Sea," he said.

China earlier installed a 300-meter floating barrier at the vicinity of Bajo de Masinloc Shoal during their routine maritime patrol last September 22, 2023.

Upon the instruction of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea (NTF-WPS), the PCG removed the floating barrier at the Scarborough Shoal's southeast entrance.

The fishermen there reported that the China Coast Guard installs the floating barrier whenever the Filipino fishermen's boats increase near the shoal

