Children to get free MRT rides on Nov. 6, 2023

MANILA — Children or those aged below 18 will get free rides at the MRT-3 on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, in line with the celebration of the National Children’s Month, the Council for the Welfare of Children (CWC) said Thursday.

The one-day free rides will happen between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. and from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., said Undersecretary Angelo Tapales, CWC executive director.

"So tanging mga bata lang po ang makaka-avail so pasensiya na po doon sa mga kasamang adults, hindi po kayo kasama sa ngayon kasi po ito naman ay National Children’s Month," Tapales said in a public briefing.

Tapales said they would try readjusting the schedule for the free rides in the morning since children and teens have to go earlier for their morning classes.

He urged the public to wait for the announcement regarding this possibility.

"Iku-communicate natin iyan kay General Manager ng MRT Line 3. Let’s see what we can do. Tama [na]... iyong 7 o’ clock kasi wala nang batang masyadong sumakay dahil nakapasok na sila," he said.

In the same briefing, Tapales said the CWC has expanded the coverage and services of its Makabata Helpline 1383 to address a number of children's concerns.

The official noted that they have yet to make the hotline operational 24/7, but notes that children, guardians, or concerned citizens can also access their services through Facebook.

The goal was for this to become the focal helpline for children experiencing mental health, bullying, violence, trafficking, and sexual abuse concerns, to name a few.

“Lahat ng concern ng bata ay puwede pong itawag sa amin,” he said.

They have received 226 reports through their various channels online and offline, many of which were sexual, physical, and psychological abuse cases.

They want to expand their operations to 24/7, he said.

"Basically, violence against children ay napakataas po sa bansa natin. And, of course, binabantayan po namin iyong online sexual abuse din. Iyan ay talagang mataas din iyan sa bansa natin sa ngayon," he said.



“So ganiyan po ang nangyayari diyan. When we refer, we also monitor. Then dito sa 226 concerns na tinake in po namin, 70 percent diyan, around 70 percent po ang naresolba na at kaunti na lang iyong pending," he said.

The official said they aim to expand the free rides and implement other projects for the National Children's Month next year.