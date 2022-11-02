Private schools encouraged to still enforce the use of face masks

MANILA - Private school administrators on Wednesday are encouraged to still ask students and teachers to wear face masks inside classrooms, even as the Department of Education has already made it optional.

Dr. Reynaldo Chua Jr., president of the Federation of Associations of Private Schools and Administrators-National Capital Region (FAPSA-NCR), said they will still enforce the use of face masks in private schools.

“We will still enforce the use of face masks sa ating private schools. Dahil kasi we are still after the safety of students. So ‘yun pa rin ang papairalin namin,” he told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(We will still enforce the use of face masks in our private schools because we are still after the safety of students. That is still our rule.)

“Iba iba naman ang condition ng schools. May mga schools na may big population, mayroon namang kakaunti lang. As long as, important lang talaga, they have their own safety protocols. That’s very important,” Chua added.

(Different schools have different conditions. Some schools have a big population, others only have a few students. What’s important is that they have their own safety protocols.)

He said although the wearing of face masks is now optional, it is still better to make students wear their face masks for their own protection.

“Sa akin ano pa rin, kung anak ko papasok sa eskwelahan, I would still be asking my child to wear face mask for their protection,” Chua said.

(For me, if my child goes to school, I would still be asking my child to wear face mask for their protection.)

Representatives of teachers' and parents' groups on Tuesday supported the continuous wearing of face masks inside classrooms to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The DepEd has allowed students to remove their masks while attending in-person classes, in line with Malacanang's order.

"We will follow [Executive Order No.] 7 and issue an amendatory [department order]," DepEd Spokesman Michael Poa has said in response to a query on masking in classrooms.

"Schools may immediately implement optional masking indoors," he added.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. approved last week the voluntary use of face masks in both indoor and outdoor areas, except in health care facilities, medical transport vehicles and all forms of public transportation.