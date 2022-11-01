CEBU CITY—Suspected shabu worth P21.9 million was seized by police in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Mabolo in this city on Tuesday night.

According to Police Regional Office 7 director Police Brig. Gen. Roderick Alba, the contraband item weighed more than three kilos. The drugs seized were inside green Chinese tea bags and plastic bags.

Alba said the suspect identified as Tian is a former OFW.

“Nag-engage siya sa activity for more than 2 months … Allegedly, his source came from big personalities subject for validation,” the police official said.

Investigation revealed Tian has patrons in three barangays: Mabolo, Hipodromo and Carreta.

His cohort, alias BJ, was also arrested. He was allegedly a runner and courier for Tian.

“Information galing sa community is very important that lead to our accomplishment,” said Alba.

On Monday, PRO-7 had another huge haul of illegal drugs in a buy-bust operation in Lapu-Lapu City.

Operatives of the Lapu-Lapu police office confiscated more than two kilos of suspected shabu worth P14 million at Barangay Mactan from a woman.—Report by Annie Perez