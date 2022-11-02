DOH reports 775 new COVID-19 cases, 36 new deaths

Pupils enjoy story time at the Reading Hive in their first face-to-face classes at the Nagpayong Elementary School in Pasig City on November 2, 2022, as the Department of Education implements full physical class attendance in public schools nationwide after 2 years of online and hybrid learning. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippines on Wednesday reported 775 new cases of COVID-19, pushing the country's total to 4,005,840 since the pandemic began.

It is the second straight day that new cases were below 1,000 said Edson Guido, ABS-CBN's Data Analytics head.

Of the new infections, 183 were from Metro Manila.

The number of active cases is at 18,689, the lowest since July 15, Guido said.

The Department of Health also logged 36 new deaths from the respiratory disease, pushing the total to 64,145.

Recoveries now stood at 3,923,006.

Screen grab from DOH COVID-19 tracker

From Oct. 17 to 23, the Philippines recorded an average of 1,714 daily infections, which is 22 percent lower compared to the previous week.

That was the lowest number of weekly cases in 15 weeks, or since the week of July 4-10 when the DOH logged 10,133 infections, the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group said.

That was also the ninth straight week with weekly cases below 20,000.

As of Nov. 1, over 73.5 million people in the country have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the DOH said.

Of the figure, over 20.5 million have received their first booster dose.

