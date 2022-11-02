Students wave their hands for the camera during an activity marking Global Handwashing Day at the Marikina Elementary School on Oct. 14, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — It is up to the Department of Education to decide what's best for its students with regards to implementing COVID-19 protocols in schools, the Department of Health said on Wednesday.

The DOH made the remark after DepEd recently announced it would allow the voluntary use of face masks in classrooms.

"The DOH defers policy decisions to the DepEd with regard to the well-being and safety of its students," the DOH said in a statement.

"Should they pursue this, the optional use of face masks in schools is aligned with the Office of the President's Executive Order Nos. 3 and 7, which allows the optional use of face masks both indoors and outdoors for certain health settings."

The DOH reminded the public that multiple layers of protection such as wearing of masks, ensuring good ventilation and getting vaccinated, are effective against COVID-19.

According to DepEd, it would follow a Malacañang order on the relaxed mask mandate.

Schools may immediately implement optional masking indoors, DepEd spokesman Michael Poa said on Tuesday.

Under the Palace order, the use of face masks will remain mandatory in healthcare facilities, medical transport vehicles and all forms of public transportation.

Mask wearing is also encouraged for the elderly, individuals with comorbidities, immunocompromised persons, pregnant women, unvaccinated individuals, and those experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

