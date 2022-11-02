Residents and motorists wade through a flooded highway in General Trias, Cavite on Oct. 30, 2022, which was brought by Severe Tropical Storm Paeng. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippines recorded 178 injuries following the onslaught of severe tropical storm Paeng, the Department of Health said Wednesday.

According to Dr. Alethea De Guzman, director of DOH's epidemiology bureau, over 300 consultations were also reported in Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon and Soccsksargen.

The observed medical conditions included the following:

Acute and upper respiratory infection - 129

Cough and colds - 68

Wounds - 50

Fever - 11

Hypertension - 9

Acute gastroenteritis - 1

Abdominal pain - 1

Other disease syndromes - 38

Meanwhile, Western Visayas has recorded 16 cases of skin diseases and 15 cases of open wound and bruise in evacuation centers.

There were also 7 cases of acute and upper respiratory infection and 6 cases of acute gastroenteritis reported in hospitals in the same region.

De Guzman noted that typhoons and floods could lead to more cases of diarrhea, leptospirosis and dengue.

The agency has prepositioned doxycycline, oral rehydration solution, other medicines and hygiene kits against the diseases.

In her report, De Guzman said cases of acute respiratory infection, dengue, skin diseases and leptospirosis were logged in the aftermath of typhoon Ulysses in November 2020.

Meanwhile, cases of measles and diarrhea were also reported in evacuation centers in Iligan City due to the armed conflict in Marawi City in 2017.

Last week, Paeng unleashed torrential rains that spurred floods and landslides in the country, leaving at least 121 people dead and 103 injured, according to the disaster council.

Some 3 million people were affected by the storm, National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said in its 6 a.m. report.

Damage to infrastructure was estimated at P896 million while losses from crops, livestock, poultry and fisheries reached P1.2 billion.

Courtesy of DOH