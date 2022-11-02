DepEd asked: Reconsider voluntary mask-wearing in schools

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – A group of parents on Wednesday appealed to the Department of Education (DepEd) to reconsider its decision allowing students to remove their face masks while inside classrooms.

Lito Senieto, executive vice president of the National Parent-Teacher Association Philippines, said their group has so far supported all of the DepEd’s decision for the safe return of in-person classes.

But he is asking them to think twice about making masks optional in schools.

“With regard to the optional wearing of face mask, dapat po talaga ay pag-aralan po mabuti. Kasi po, unang-una, ang ratio po natin ng classroom is sa elementary po is 40:1. Sa high school naman, it ranges from 50, 60. May mga school pa po na hanggang 80 ang kanilang estudyante,” he said.

(With regard to the optional wearing of face mask, this must be studied. First of all, our student-classroom ratio is 40:1 for the elementary level. For those in high school it's 50,60, even up to 80 students per classroom for some schools.)

“So d'yan po natin makikita na dikit-dikit po yung mga bata sa isang classroom. Tamang-tama po yun sa isang classroom. Dikit po yun,” he noted.

(So, we see that students are still seated close together in classrooms.)

Senieto also said that some classrooms still lack ventilation.

“Although may electric fan, pero sa loob pa rin po ng classroom. Eh mainit pa rin. Kaya makikita natin nung nakaraang buwan, meron biglang nagkakalagnat, or nagkakaroon ng sipon,” he said.

(Some rooms have electric fans, but the inside of the classroom still may have poor ventilation. It's still hot. That's why last month, some students had fever or colds.)

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has approved the voluntary use of face masks in both indoor and outdoor areas despite the continued threat of COVID-19.

The DepEd said Tuesday it will follow Malacañang's order.

Public schools implemented the mandatory return to full face-to-face classes on Wednesday following two years of blended and distance learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Metro Manila, 94 percent of 827 public schools have returned to 5 days of in-person classes at full capacity, DepEd spokesperson Michael Poa said.

--ANC, 2 November 2022