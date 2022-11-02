MANILA - The Department of Education on Wednesday said almost all public schools in the National Capital Region (NCR) have started implementing full face to face classes

This, after its order to all public schools to begin full in-person classes today, November 2.

“Sa NCR po (In NCR), 94 percent of our schools are implementing 5-day in person classes. Full capacity according to the Regional Director - 5 days, 100 percent of enrollees,” DepEd Spokesperson Atty Michael Poa said in a message.

Currently, there are 827 public schools in the region. DepEd continues to monitor the other regions.

“Sa ngayon po, maayos naman po ang resumption ng ating classes so far. Naghihintay rin po kami ng feedback from our regional directors, para po kung may challenges encountered man ay matugunan agad,” Poa said.

(As of today, the resumption of classes is going smoothly. We are waiting for feedback from our regional directors to offer solutions in case there were challenges encountered.)

In Marikina, all public schools are back to full face-to-face classes, Action and Solidarity for the Empowerment of Teachers-NCR (ASSET-NCR) President Sheila Lim Manuel said.

"May iba na suspended pa po [sa ibang area], pero po ngayon nag-start na po kami lalo sa NCR, marami nang paaralan sa NCR na full face-to-face na," Manuel clarified.

(There are still schools in other areas that have classes suspended, but in NCR we have started full-face-to-face already.)

Poa earlier said that there were schools that have asked for exemptions to the full in-person classes policy, including those that have been damaged by the recent typhoons and earthquakes.

As students return to in-person classes, Manuel emphasized that ASSET-NCR would still prefer having masks on inside classrooms, despite Executive Order no. 7 which allows for the voluntary use of face masks for both indoor and outdoor settings.

In acknowledging that the pandemic is still upon the country, class "shifting" will continue for schools with large student populations, to help ensure minimum public health standards, Poa said in a separate interview with Teleradyo.

- with reports from Joyce Balancio, ABS-CBN News