Vice President Leni Robredo discusses her platforms of governance and shares some of her proposals in addressing issues the country is facing today during a press conference at the Sorsogon City Gymnasium in Sorsogon Province on Oct. 29, 2021. Charlie Villegas, OVP

MANILA— Vice President Leni Robredo will unveil her pandemic response plan on Wednesday, she revealed in a video posted online Tuesday morning.

“Bukas, maglalabas kami ng video. Balangkas ito ng plano para makalaya tayo sa COVID. Base ito sa pakikipag-usap natin sa mga eksperto, kasama na dito ang mga epidemiologists, mga public health consultants, mga ekonomista at iba pa,” she said in a 2-minute clip.

(Tomorrow, we will release a video. It will outline our plans to free us from COVID. This is based on consultations with experts, including epidemiologists, public health consultants, economists and others.)

“Higit sa lahat, hinango natin ang mga solusyon sa aktwal na karanasan ng mga nurse, ng mga doktor, ng mga empleyado at karaniwang Pilipinong nagtitiis at nagsasakripisyo at nagluluksa ngayong pandemya.”

(More importantly, we drew our solutions from actual experiences of nurses, doctors, employees and ordinary Filipinos who have suffered and sacrificed and mourned during the pandemic.)

Throughout the pandemic, Robredo has been active in initiating her own COVID-19 response efforts—from free swab tests and drive-through vaccinations to providing free shuttle services and accommodations to health care workers.

She also partnered with public and private organizations in her Angat Buhay program to support poor communities through provisions for food security and nutrition, universal health care, public education, rural development, housing and resettlement, and women empowerment.

Local governments have also praised her disaster response efforts, particularly during the onslaught of Typhoon Ulysses in November last year where she helped mobilize rescue efforts for people in Cagayan Valley.

Her efforts earned her the ire of Malacañang and President Rodrigo Duterte but she gained the support of leaders from the north such as Alcala, Cagayan Mayor Tin Antonio, who led pink caravan efforts in support of the vice president's 2022 presidential bid the other weekend.

For Robredo, her track record speaks for itself.

“Sa mga nakasama natin sa COVID response initiatives natin, ikuwento ninyo: Hindi lang pangako ang plano natin. Napatunayan na natin ang kayang gawin ng malinis at maayos na pamamahala,” she said.

(To those whom we have worked with in our COVID response initiatives, tell the story: Our plans are not promises. We have proven what honest and competent governance can do.)

“Kung may malinaw na estratehiyang nagbubukal sa malasakit, makakalayo tayo mula sa pandemya,” she added.

(If there’s a clear strategy borne out of compassion, we can break away from the pandemic.)

Robredo urged her supporters not just to wear pink on Wednesday—a campaign her supporters started—but to also reach out to those who are suffering during the pandemic.

“Ang pakiusap ko sana sa inyo, sabay ng pagsuot ng pink bukas: Mag-reach out sa mga nagkasakit, sa mga namatayan, sa mga nawalan ng trabaho at kabuhayan. Mga dumaan sa hirap dahil sa COVID. Damhin ang pinagdaanan nila; ang pangamba at kawalan ng katiyakan ang nagbibigkis sa ating lahat,” she said.

(My request to all of you: as you wear pink tomorrow, reach out to those who were sick, lost their loved ones or their jobs due to COVID-19, and those who suffered because of COVID-19. Feel what they went through— the fear and the uncertainty bind us together.)

“Malayo pa ang lalakbayin natin. Pero magkakasama tayo dito. Walang takot, walang alinlangan at buong pagmamahal na humahakbang. Maraming, maraming salamat. Aaasahan ko kayo,” she added.

(We have a long way to go. But we are in it together. No fear, no doubts, taking steps full of love. Thank you and I will be expecting you.)

Robredo, a Naga native, is in Bicol where she wrapped up a 5-day trip visiting various localities, hoping for a solid Bicol vote come May 2022.

