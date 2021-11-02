Passengers flock to the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) to catch buses headed to southern Luzon provinces on October 29, 2021, in time for the Undas 2021 long weekend. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Five areas were classified under Alert Level 4 as the decline of the Philippines' COVID-19 cases slowed, the Department of Health said Tuesday.

The country remains under a "low risk" classification, recording a 14-percent decrease in cases in the past week, said Dr. Alethea De Guzman, director of the DOH epidemiology bureau.

"It is still going down, but the decline is slower than the previous weeks," she told reporters.

"Pag bumabagal na, 'yan ay higit nating binabantayan. Kailangan ang tuloy-tuloy na paghahanap ng kaso. When cases go down, this is the opportunity for us to intensify active case finding."

(When it slows, that's when we need to monitor it most. We need to continue finding active cases.)

Authorities have repeatedly advised the public to adhere to health protocols to curb the spread of COVID-19 even as new infections have been on the downward trend since last month.

They also encourage those who have not yet received the COVID-19 vaccine to do so for their and their family's protection.

The government has started to relax some restrictions on travel and business operations following the decline in cases the past few weeks.

The DOH classified Catanduanes as "high risk" for COVID-19, while Benguet, Ifugao, Negros Oriental, and Santiago City in Isabela were at "moderate risk," according to de Guzman.

The five areas are under Alert Level 4, where hospital beds dedicated for COVID-19 patients in a certain area are more than 70 percent occupied. This is distinct from the new alert level system for quarantine restrictions.

Catanduanes is currently under modified enhanced community quarantine, while Benguet and Ifugao are under general community quarantine. Santiago City is under GCQ with heightened restrictions, and the Alert Level System is enforced in Negros Oriental, according to DOH data.

"Mapapansin natin na ang mga lugar na 'to, merong either high-risk bed or ICU utilization; or para sa mga probinsiya ng Benguet, Negros Oriental, and Santiago City, both its total bed and ICU utilizations are at high-risk," she said.

(We can observe that these areas have either high-risk bed or ICU utilization; or for the provinces of Benguet, Negros Oriental, and Santiago City, both its total bed and ICU utilizations are at high-risk.)

Metro Manila remains under "low risk" classification, with "low risk" bed and ICU utilization at 29.74 percent and 38.63 percent, respectively.

The country's active cases are projected to decline to 2,139 or 2,113 by Dec. 15 if the current mobility and vaccination rate is maintained, and minimum public health standards (MPHS) and detective and isolation period are observed, according to de Guzman.

It could increase up to 52,393 active cases by Dec. 15 if the said factors worsened, she said.

"While we cannot prevent people becoming more mobile, we need our communities to ensure na ang pagsunod natin sa MPHS ay maging istrikto (that our MPHS observance remians strict)," De Guzman said.

"Ang ating vaccination coverage ay isa siya sa makakatulong magpababa ng kaso."

(Our vaccination coverage will also help in decreasing the number of cases.)

The Philippines has fully vaccinated 27.4 million people, while 32 million others have received a first dose, according to the National Task Force Against COVID-19.

It has also inoculated 23,727 children with comorbidities as of Thursday, the DOH earlier said.

The government aims this year to partially vaccinate at least 70 percent of the 77.1 million eligible for the jab, or fully vaccinate at least 50 percent of the country's 110 million population.

Meantime, 520 new Delta variant cases were detected in the latest genome sequencing, according to De Guzman.

This brings the total number of Delta cases in the country to 5,331 or 32.4 percent of 16,589 samples with lineages.

Eighty-three new Beta variant cases and 64 new Alpha variant cases were also recorded, De Guzman said.