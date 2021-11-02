Commuters try to catch a ride along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City as they return to work on All Souls Day, a regular working holiday, November 2, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippines on Tuesday reported 2,303 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the country's total to 2,792,656, the Department of Health said.

The number of fresh cases is the lowest in 8 months or since March 3 when the country logged 1,774, according to the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group.

The country's active infections stood at 40,786 or 1.5 percent of the cumulative total. This is the lowest since March 9, when 39,805 active cases were recorded, according to the research group, citing DOH data with duplicate cases removed.

COVID-related deaths, meantime, increased by 128 to 43,404. This is the third straight day that the number of deaths remained below 150, the ABS-CBN IRG said.

There were also 4,677 more recoveries, bringing the total to 2,708,466.

Some 22 duplicates were removed from the total case count, including 19 recoveries, while 106 cases previously tagged as recuperations were reclassified as deaths after final validation, the DOH said.

The positivity rate was at 6.8 percent, based on test result of samples from 29,679 individuals on Oct.31, Sunday. It is the lowest since Feb. 24, said ABS-CBN Data Analytics head Edson Guido.

Eight laboratories, which contribute on average 1.2 percent of samples tested and 1 percent of positive cases, were unable to submit their data, the DOH said.

The intensive care unit (ICU) bed utilization rate in Metro Manila and across the country was at 40 percent and 46 percent, respectively.

The decline of the country's virus cases has slowed, the DOH said earlier in the day, as it flagged Catanduanes as "high risk" for COVID-19, and Benguet, Ifugao, Negros Oriental, and Santiago City in Isabela as "moderate risk."

The capital region remains under Alert Level 3 quarantine classification until Nov. 14, allowing more businesses to reopen at a limited capacity.

On Wednesday, the Philippines is set to expand its pediatric vaccination to include all children aged 12 to 17. It initially rolled out the program to children with comorbidities.

The country has so far fully inoculated 27.4 million people, while 31.95 million others have received a first dose, according to government data.

The widening vaccination coverage has been cited by independent research group OCTA as among the reasons for the decline in new infections the past few weeks.