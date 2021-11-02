MANILA — The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Tuesday it lowered the alert level in Iraq due to "improvements in the security situation" in the country and as requested by overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

In a statement, the DFA said it has eased the status of Iraq from Alert Level 4 (mandatory repatriation), which has been in effect since January 2020, to Alert Level 3 (voluntary repatriation).

With the development, the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration has also exempted OFWs returning to Iraq from the deployment ban "subject to specific conditions" listed in its recent resolution, according to the DFA.

"Filipinos in Iraq are enjoined to continue to exercise caution, restrict movements only to those which are necessary, and keep their communication lines open with the Philippine Embassy in Baghdad," the DFA said.

In January 2020, the Philippines raised Alert Level 4 in Iraq after the killing of an Iranian general in a US drone strike there stoked fresh tensions.

The government later imposed a total deployment ban on OFWs.

