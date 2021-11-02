MANILA - The local government of Davao City has removed the mandatory use of face shields as COVID-19 cases drop in the city.

Under the city's Executive Order No. 51-A, face shields are recommended for voluntary use in "crowded places, close contact areas, and confined and enclosed spaces."

"This order shall take effect immediately," the Davao City LGU said on Tuesday.

According to the local government, "crowded places" are areas where there is a mass gathering of individuals, including swab and vaccination sites, evacuation centers, and during distribution of assistance.

"Close contact settings" were defined as contact between individuals within six feet of each other for at least 15 minutes, while "confined and enclosed spaces" were described as infrastructures or establishments without open windows.

The city also removed the mandatory use of barriers on motorcycles and in public utility vehicles.

Under the city's Executive Order No. 63 series of 2021, the removal was due to the decline in Davao's COVID-19 cases.

The local government however still recommends placing barriers on motorcycles and in PUVs. Physical distancing and wearing of face masks in public transportation are still mandated.

According to the Department of Health-XI and the LGU, the city's total coronavirus cases have reached 53,268 with only 21 new infections logged on Monday.

—With a report from Hernel Tocmo



