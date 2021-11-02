Video courtesy of PTV

Almost 38,000 minors have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, the Department of Health said on Tuesday.

Among 12 to 17-year-olds with comorbidities, 37,964 have received their first jabs since Oct. 15, DOH Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje, who chairs the National Vaccination Operations Center, said in a public briefing.

The DOH earlier said the vaccination of all 12 to 17-year-olds, regardless of their health status, will start in Metro Manila on Nov. 3, before it is rolled out in the rest of the country on Nov. 5.



"Even though iyong mga bata natin are less susceptible to severe COVID, they can still transmit," said infectious disease expert Dr. Edsel Salvana, a member of the DOH Technical Advisory Group.

"It’s really in the bet interest that we vaccinate as many people as possible, including the young ones, once may EUA na tayo (once we have an emergency use authorization), even before we even think about boosters," he said in a separate press briefing.

The Philippines has approved 2 vaccine brands for minors: Pfizer and Moderna.

Authorities plan a pilot run of a return to face-to-face classes in up to 120 schools starting Nov. 15.

The Philippines was among 17 countries globally where schools have been closed for the entirety of the pandemic, according to a September report by the United Nations children's agency UNICEF.

– With a report from Reuters