NBI nabs 6 family members over Cebu murder; victim's wife remains at large

The National Bureau Investigation (NBI) in Central Visayas said Tuesday it arrested six family members allegedly involved in the murder of a man in Cebu province last year.

In July 2020, victim Romneck Potot was found dead few meters away from his residence in Brgy. Manlagtang, Tabogon town. His bruised and injured corpse was already decaying when it was found three days after he was reported missing.

Last June, the NBI-7 charged his wife Geraldine Potot and his in-laws for alleged involvement in the crime.

The Regional Trial Court Branch 80 in Bogo City last week issued warrants of arrest against them before the NBI launched an operation.

Romneck's father-in-law Fausto Gerry Deligero and the latter's wife Imelda Deliguero were arrested with Geraldine's relatives Willin Sopsop, Zaldie Sopsop, Arlene Flores and Jose Bandojo.

Geraldine, who remains at large, was urged to surrender by the NBI, saying she "can run but she can't hide" from authorities.

"We learned that (she) was involved in this gruesome crime," NBI agent and case investigator Aga Gierran said in Filipino in a press conference.

He said that each of the relatives allegedly had a role in Romneck's murder.

"The father (Fausto) hit him with a switch 17 times on different parts of his body. (Imelda) cleaned the bloodstains while Geraldine's uncle taped his body," Gierran said.

The NBI is looking at jealousy as motive for the crime.

Romneck and Geraldine reportedly used to work in Manila as cooks but their workplace was shut down due to the pandemic.

“We are making trackers for now,” said Gierran as they continue to find the wife and 3 others involved in the crime.

The arrested suspects will be charged with murder while Geraldine, who has a pending arrest warrant, will face a parricide charge.

— Report from Annie Perez

