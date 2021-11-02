MANILA - The National Citizen’s Movement for Free Elections (NAMFREL) said there is a need to amend the Omnibus Election Code to prevent political aspirants in the future from promoting their candidacies before the campaign period officially starts.

NAMFREL National Chairperson Gus Lagman told ABS-CBN News that any amendments must be made though after the 2022 polls to avoid misconceptions.

Lagman said they are looking at an amendment that will bar aspirants from conducting activities on social media where they award prizes to followers.

Lagman said one important point that the public should understand is the candidate’s agenda.

"Alam man natin ang intensyon, kung wala namang iligal sa ginagawa, eh 'di hindi natin pwedeng sabihin na ‘Uy, bawal yan.’ Sa atin na lang mga botante, isipin na lang nila, 'Bakit ginagawa nitong tao na ito etong ginagawa n'ya?'" Lagman said.

(The intention may be known to us, but if there is nothing illegal in the activity, we can't call them out and say the activity is prohibited. We, as voters, must think: Why is this person doing this act?)

“Siguro isa-suggest ko yan sa NAMFREL na ‘Uy, kung merong makita kayong hindi nga illegal, pero ano, ilista n'yo na kung ano ang irerekomenda natin,” he added.

(I will probably suggest to NAMFREl to list down whatever activities they find that may not be illegal but can be subject for our recommendation.)

Lagman said their group continues to monitor pre-election activities of many aspirants, even as the campaign season has yet to start.

He is taking note of Sen. Manny Pacquiao’s consistent distribution of cash aid and other forms of assistance while going around the country in the past weeks.

Lagman said Pacquiao’s actions may be considered as electioneering by other groups, even though he means well.

“Maaring hindi pa violation (sa Omnibus Election Code). Maaring hindi iligal. Pero hindi maganda. Bakit hindi nung start of the year, or last year namimigay ka na ng pera? Ibig sabihin, parang namimigay ka ng pera para iboto ka,” Lagman said.

(It may not be a violation yet of the Omnibus Election Code. It may not be illegal. But it doesn't look good. Why didn't he give out money at the start of the year or last year? It appears that he is giving out money so people will vote for him.)

Pacquiao in previous interviews defended his gift-giving activities, saying he has been sharing his own money to the needy as early as 2002.

The 2022 presidential bet of PROMDI said he will continue to distribute aid as long as he is not violating any law.

The official campaign period for national position candidates for the May 9, 2022 elections will start only on Feb. 8 2022.

Sought for his thoughts on this, Lagman said, "Kung namimigay ka palagi, sabihin whether election or hindi, eh hindi naman natin pwedeng sabihin na vote buying yan, kung totoo yun na namimigay siya kahit hindi mage-eleksyon. Hindi ko alam kung totoo."

(If he regularly gives out money, whether during election or not, we can't really say it's vote buying, if indeed he is distributing money even during non-election season. I don't know what is the truth.)

But one possible effect of Pacquiao's actions, Lagman said, is that people who received help from him will have the tendency to vote for him.

Personally though, Lagman said he sees nothing wrong in helping the needy using one's own money.

“Hindi mo naman pwedeng sabihin na, ‘O, huwag kang tumulong sa ibang tao.’ Masama nga lang 'pag ginagawa mo 'yun para iboto ka. Siyempre, habang mas malapit sa eleksyon, 'yun ang iisipin ng mga tao kung vote-buying yan," Lagman said.

(You can't tell people not to help others. But it wouldn't look good if one is doing it in exchange for votes. Of course, as election nears, people will think it's a vote-buying scheme.)

"Kaya kung gusto mong tumulong sa mga tao, siguro huwag mong idikit doon sa eleksyon para hindi ka pagdudahan,” he added.

(So, if you really want to help people, don't do it close to the election so people won't doubt your intentions.)

At this point where many project themselves as ideal candidates, it is highly important to educate voters, Lagman said.

Every voter must adopt the habit of researching about every candidate, he added.

One of NAMFREL's projects, according to Lagman, is distributing flyers with the "job description" of every elective position in the country and the qualities of a candidate that voters should look for.

“Gumagawa tayo ng job description ng mga posisyon na senador, mayor, councilor, para matulungan ang mga botante na magde-decide,” Lagman said.

(We lay down the job description for senators, mayors, councilors to help voters decide.)

“Mamimigay ng flyers na, ‘O, eto mga katangian na hanap natin.' O kung hindi man flyers, daanin sa media. Kunwari sa radio stations, pwede bang paki-announce ninyo ito: 'Sa eleksyon, eto ang mga hinahanap ng botante sa mga konsehal, sa mga mayor, sa governor, sa provincial boards', paakyat,” he added.

(We will hand out flyers enumerating the qualities we are looking for. Or, we can utilize the media. For example, we can ask radio stations to announce that this elections, our voters are looking for these qualities from a councilor, a mayor, a governor, a provincial board member, et cetera.)

NAMFREL, he said, is now also actively looking for additional volunteers to intensify their voter’s education campaign.