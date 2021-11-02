Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - She was told she probably would not win but ophthalmologist Minguita Padilla decided to give the Senate a shot to show that doctors must be in policymaking positions, especially during the pandemic.

"By running for the Senate, I’ll just be continuing what I have been doing for the last 30 years, except hopefully, I’ll have a bigger platform, a bigger venue and I’ll be able to do something officially. Hindi na ako yung advocate na nagmamakaawa sa senador, sa congressman na pakinggan kami," Padilla told ANC's Headstart on Tuesday.

(I'll no longer be the advocate who pleads to doctors, to congressmen to listen.)

"I’ll be there and I can make the decisions the way a doctor can, a doctor who’s there in the trenches along with other healthcare workers," she added.

Padilla, who led the medical team of Project ARK, which aimed to widen testing coverage through the use of antibody rapid test kits, said a "call" had been building inside her "for a long time" before she finally tried for the lawmaking chamber.

She said she has been helping senators, district representatives, and the Department of Health for about three decades now, as a health advocate.

"But then, the COVID pandemic sort of showed me that we need to do more as doctors and our presence in government, especially in policymaking positions, is important," she said.

Sen. Panfilo Lacson, whom she described as "an old friend," had asked her to run 3 times. She admitted turning the offer down the first 2 times and only agreeing on the presidential aspirant's third try because it was then that her own decision became "hinog" or ripe.

While she was "not naïve" about her chances of winning in a national election, Padilla said she knew there is public clamor for change.

"I sense a very palpable need, desire in the public for change. I go everywhere. From salesgirls, tricycle drivers, the youth: ‘We want new faces,’ they tell me…There’s like a desire, a hunger especially in the first time voters. They’re reaching out to me, they want to know me," she said.

Padilla is also banking on her "natural base," her fellow healthcare workers.

"It was a sudden decision and that was the same question, the pragmatic people who have been in politics for a long time: Hindi ka mananalo, paano ka mananalo? Imposible siguro. But you know, when I put up the Eye Bank long, long ago, it was the same thing: it’s impossible. People said it’s impossible. But it didn’t stop me," she said.

If elected senator, Padilla said she would get to the bottom of problems with state insurer PhilHealth.

"I know PhilHealth ins and outs. I’ve been inside, I’ve been out. They have never addressed the real problems of PhilHealth and PhilHealth is very important so universal healthcare can happen," she said.

"What do we have to fix? ID system, the legal system. I know how it works so I know how to fix it and hindi sila makakalusot sa akin (they won't get past me)," she added.

She also wants to help prepare the Philippines for the next pandemic.

"We have to be ready for the next pandemic and I think having a doctor in the Senate will help ensure that we can prepare the country for that," she said.