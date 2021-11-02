People wearing face masks and faceshields pray at an outdoor altar at the San Felipe Neri Parish Church in Mandaluyong on Sept. 24, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Authorities are discussing whether or not the public should continue the mandatory use of face shields in some areas, Malacañang said on Tuesday, as COVID-19 cases in the country continued to decline.

Some members of the inter-agency task force on COVID-19 are in favor of scrapping the requirement for the plastic face coverings given the recent decline in coronavirus infections, said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.



"I can confirm po na habang bumababa ang numero, pinag-uusapan na rin po kung ipagpapatuloy pa ang pagsuot ng face shields," he said in a press briefing.

"Pero wala pa pong desisyon ha, so suot pa rin po tayo ng face shields," added the official.

(I can confirm that as the numbers go down, the continued wearing of face shields is being discussed... But there is no decision yet, so let us continue wearing face shields.)



Government previously required face shields in all public areas, becoming the only country in the world with such mandate for all. President Rodrigo Duterte in September said the covering was no longer required in open spaces and would only be required in areas that are crowded, closed and cause close contact.

The OCTA Research Group last week said it would support the suggestion to drop face shield use inside cinemas.

This "makes sense" because watching movies in the theater "would not be an enjoyable experience if you are wearing a face shield," said OCTA's Dr. Guido David.

Face shields protect the eyes, through which the novel coronavirus can enter the body, said Dr. Edsel Salvaña, a member of the health department’s Technical Advisory Group.

"For indoors, siguro we have to make sure everyone is vaccinated muna before we remove those face shields; baka hindi muna doon sa mga unvaccinated. We will continue to study this," he said in the Place briefing.

(For indoors, perhaps we have to make sure everyone is vaccinated before we remove those face shields; perhaps not yet for the unvaccinated.)