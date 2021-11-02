MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 23,817 as 248 new cases were recorded from the previous week, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Tuesday.

The DFA also reported 296 new recoveries and 74 new deaths.

Those currently being treated abroad for the disease is at 8,264, while 14,129 of those infected have recovered, and 1,424 have died.

There are currently 103 countries/territories with Filipinos stricken with COVID-19.

Those undergoing treatment are broken down as follows by region: 1,648 in the Asia Pacific, 959 in Europe, 5,549 in the Middle East and Africa, and 108 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, COVID-19 has so far sickened 2,792,656 people. The tally includes 43,404 deaths, 2,708,466 recoveries, and 40,786 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Variants of the virus have since emerged in the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, India and the Philippines.

Data from US-based Johns Hopkins University showed that more than 247.2 million people globally have contracted COVID-19, with the United States, United Kingdom, Russia, Turkey and Ukraine leading countries with the most number of cases reported within the last 28 days.

More than 5 million have died worldwide because of the disease.



