A health worker prepares a dose of Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination for residents in Mandaluyong City on July 15, 2021. Ted Aljibe, AFP/File

MANILA — The Philippines on Tuesday received 2.7 million more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute, the single-largest shipment of the said product to the country.

The Philippine Airlines flight carrying the jabs arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport past 3 p.m.

Half of the shipment are for Component 1, and the other half is for Component 2.

The latest shipment takes the total number of Sputnik V vaccine doses received by the Philippines to nearly 4.39 million doses. They were all procured by the government.

It also raises the total delivered vaccine doses to the country to 108,912,460, according to the National Task Force Against COVID-19. The Philippines has taken delivery of vaccine products also from Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Sinovac, Sinopharm, and Johnson & Johnson.

Since the country started its inoculation program in March, the government has administered over 59.4 million doses. More than 27.4 million individuals or 35.58 percent of the target population have so far been fully vaccinated.

The widening vaccination coverage in the country has been cited by independent research group OCTA as among the reasons for the decline in new cases the past few weeks.

Up to 77 million people are being targeted for complete vaccination for the country to achieve herd immunity against the coronavirus.

—With a report from Vivienne Gulla, ABS-CBN News