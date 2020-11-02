'You will eat money in front of me': Duterte warns corrupt gov't officials anew

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte talks to the people after holding a meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) core members at the Matina Enclaves in Davao City on October 26, 2020. Joey Dalumpines, Presidential Photo/File

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday reiterated his warning against government employees and officials who are allegedly involved in corrupt practices.

Duterte, in his weekly meeting with Cabinet officials, read names of suspended officials of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp.

He then mentioned that there will be more employees and officials from different agencies who will be suspended.

Duterte also mentioned the Bureau of Immigration, which employees have been tagged in the so-called "pastillas scheme".

"Sabi ko sa inyo, itong pastillas, marami ito, aabot ito ng mga 70...Nandiyan na 'yan sila, matagal na 'yan," Duterte said.

"Marami ito. 'Yang sa Immigration, ang mga ano diyan, mga opisyal, they are allowed 10 or 20 na pasok na walang ano. Pero siyempre, hihingi ng pera 'yan sa ano. 'Yan ang raket diyan," he added.

(There are a lot. In the Bureau of Immigrations, the officials there are allowed to let 10 to 20 people enter without documents. But of course, they will ask money in return. That's their sideline.)

Duterte also issued a warning against corrupt employees.

"You will eat money in front of me. 'Yan ang style ko. (That's my style.) It is not nice, it is wrong, could even be a criminal act but just the same, I'll do it," he said.

Last week, Ombudsman Samuel Martires ordered the 6-month preventive suspension of 44 Bureau of Immigration (BI) employees allegedly involved in the "pastillas scheme."

Under the scheme, Chinese nationals are allowed to enter the Philippines as tourists and later work for Philippine offshore gaming operations (POGO) hubs.

They allegedly pay immigration personnel and Chinese and Filipino travel agencies P10,000 in grease money rolled in bond paper, like the Filipino delicacy.

Duterte earlier ordered the Department of Justice to investigate the "entire government" for corruption.