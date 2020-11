More than 100 families in flood-prone areas in Barangay Batasan Hills, Quezon City were forced to stay in modular tents and classrooms Sunday to escape the onslaught of Super Typhoon Rolly.

Video taken by ABS-CBN News showed some 112 families staying in modular tents and classrooms in Bagong Silangan Elementary School to escape the storm.

Some families also stayed in the Avelino Covered Court where they received food.

ABS-CBN TeleRadyo, November 2, 2020