Storm signal lifted as Rolly moves away from PH landmass

MANILA - Storm signal no. 1 is lifted in Metro Manila and parts of Luzon as Tropical Storm Rolly moved away from the country's landmass on Monday morning, the state weather bureau said.

Rolly, the world's strongest storm so far this year and a super typhoon at its peak, was last estimated 195 kilometers west of Subic, Zambales as of 10 a.m., packing maximum winds of 65 kph near the center and gusts of up to 80 kph, PAGASA said in its latest weather bulletin.

Its strong winds and torrential rains inundated large swaths of Luzon on Sunday, leaving at least 10 dead in Bicol region and forcing hundreds of thousands to evacuate during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rolly is forecast to leave the Philippine area of responsibility on Tuesday morning if it continues to move west at 20 kph, PAGASA said.

Tropical Storm Siony, meantime, may affect the country's weather this weekend as it continues to move west northwestward at 40 kph, said PAGASA weather forecaster Chris Perez.

It was last estimated 620 km east of Aparri, Cagayan, packing maximum winds of 65 kph near the center and gusts of up to 80 kph.

"Inaasahan natin possibly sa darating na weekend ay maaapektuhan nito ang ilang bahagi ng bansa, particular na po sa northern Luzon area," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

Perez said a high pressure area in the northern part of Luzon forced Rolly to move south and is keeping Siony from moving towards Philippine landmass.

"This particular high pressure area is still there at 'yun po ang dahilan bakit di makadiretso si Siony sa ating bansa (that's why Siony can't directly approach the country)," he said.

"Sa mga darating na araw na dahan-dahang hihina ang high pressure area or adjusted to the northern part of Luzon and that will be the reason or time na dahan-dahan kikilos palapit ng kabuuan ng ating bansa si Siony."

(In the next few days, the high pressure area will weaken or will adjust to the northern part of Luzon and that will be the reason or time Siony will slowly approach the country.)

Another storm may enter the country this month, while 2 more are expected in December, Perez said.

The Philippines is currently experiencing the La Niña phenomenon, which brings more rain and cooler weather, PAGASA earlier said.

The country is battered by roughly 20 storms annually, with Siony being the 19th this year.