Sagip Kapamilya distributes relief goods, appeals for aid for typhoon victims

Sagip Kapamilya distributes relief goods in Dingalan, Aurora. ABS-CBN News

MANILA - ABS-CBN Sagip Kapamilya distributed food packs to 494 families in Dingalan, Aurora Sunday morning as super typhoon Rolly was barrelling through parts of Luzon.

ABS-CBN's charitable arm also gave hot meals to 1,490 people who evacuated to the Dingalan National High School and the town's evacuation centers.

Sagip Kapamilya also appealed for donations for the typhoon victims.

Donors may deposit their donations through BDO, BPI, Metrobank, PNB and Security Bank.

Sagip Kapamilya also accepts donations via GCash and Paymaya.