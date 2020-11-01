Home  >  News

Sagip Kapamilya distributes relief goods, appeals for aid for typhoon victims

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 02 2020 01:19 AM

Sagip Kapamilya distributes relief goods in Dingalan, Aurora. ABS-CBN News

MANILA - ABS-CBN Sagip Kapamilya distributed food packs to 494 families in Dingalan, Aurora Sunday morning as super typhoon Rolly was barrelling through parts of Luzon.

ABS-CBN's charitable arm also gave hot meals to 1,490 people who evacuated to the Dingalan National High School and the town's evacuation centers. 

Sagip Kapamilya also appealed for donations for the typhoon victims.

Donors may deposit their donations through BDO, BPI, Metrobank, PNB and Security Bank. 

Sagip Kapamilya also accepts donations via GCash and Paymaya. 

 
Watch more in iWantTFC
Read More:  super typhoon   Typhoon Rolly   Bagyo 2020   Philippines Typhoon October   Goni   weather   Sagip Kapamilya   ABS-CBN Foundation   Dingalan   Aurora province  