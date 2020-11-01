Rolly weakens into tropical storm, poised to exit PAR

From PAGASA website

MANILA (UPDATE) - Rolly has weakened into a tropical storm and will likely become a mere low pressure area, state weather bureau PAGASA said early Monday.

In its 2 a.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said the tropical cyclone was last seen at 1 a.m. approximately 155 km west of Sangley Point, Cavite packing maximum sustained winds of 75 kilometers per hour near the center and 90 kph gusts, while moving northwestward at 20 kph.

The strongest tropical cyclone yet this year is expected to leave the Philippine area of responsibility Tuesday morning, the weather agency said.

At least 10 people were killed during Rolly's onslaught in the Philippines. Hundreds of thousands of people were evacuated due to floods, and power lines were knocked out due to the extremely strong winds in areas in the country, particularly Bicol, Quezon province, Batangas, Cavite, and Occidental Mindoro.

On Sunday late evening through Monday morning, light to moderate with at times heavy rains may be experienced over Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, and Central Luzon.

Tropical cyclone wind signal (TCWS) no. 1 remains hoisted over several areas in Luzon, particularly in Batangas, Cavite, and Bulacan.

These are:

TCWS No. 1

northwestern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Paluan, Mamburao, Abra de Ilog) including Lubang Island

western portion of Batangas (Tingloy, Mabini, Bauan, San Luis, Taal, Agoncillo, San Nicolas, Santa Teresita, Talisay, Laurel, Lemery, Calaca, Balayan, Calatagan, Tuy, Lian, Nasugbu)

extreme western portion of Laguna (San Pedro City, Biñan City)

Cavite

Metro Manila

Bataan

western portion of Bulacan (San Jose del Monte City, Santa Maria, Pandi, Bustos, Baliuag, Marilao, Meycauayan City, Obando, Bocaue, Bulacan, Balagtas, Guiguinto, Pulilan, Plaridel, Malolos City, Paombong, Hagonoy, Calumpit)

western portion of Pampanga (San Luis, Mexico, Masantol, Sasmuan, Floridablanca, Lubao, Porac, Guagua, Santa Rita, Bacolor, Angeles City, Santo Tomas, San Fernando City, San Simon, Macabebe, Minalin, Apalit)

southern portion of Zambales (San Marcelino, San Felipe, San Narciso, San Antonio, Castillejos, Subic, Olongapo City)

The weather agency said strong breeze to near-gale conditions with occasional gusts will occur over areas under TCWS No.1, Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, and the northern portions of mainland Cagayan and Zambales.

Rough to very rough seas meanwhile will prevail over the seaboards of northern and central Luzon, the western seaboards of Batangas, Occidental Mindoro including Burias Island, and Calamian Islands, and eastern seaboards of Quezon including Polillo Islands and Bicol Region.

Moderate to rough seas will also be experienced over the western seaboards of Palawan including Kalayaan Islands and the eastern seaboards of Visayas and Mindanao, and precautionary measures in these waters are advised.

PAGASA warned sea travel is risky over these waters, especially for mariners using small seacrafts.

