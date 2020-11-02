Robredo inspects 'Rolly' aftermath in hometown Camarines Sur

Vice President Leni Robredo personally-inspected on Monday the damaged evacuation center in Camarines Sur following typhoon Rolly's lashing in the region. Screenshots from Robredo's Facebook live

MANILA – Vice President Leni Robredo flew straight to typhoon-battered Camarines Sur the morning after Rolly unleashed its wrath in Bicol region.

Robredo, a former representative of CamSur, arrived there Monday afternoon.

The vice president headed straight to Sabang National High School, an evacuation center in Calabanga town, CamSur.

"Pumunta kami rito para magbigay ng relief goods kasi ginamit itong evacuation center," Robredo said in a Facebook live.

Robredo said the evacuation center itself was not spared from Rolly's wrath.

"Kuwento ni kapitan, habang kasagsagan ng bagyo nagre-rescue sila... Punong-punong ito ng families tapos bigla siyang nawalan ng bubong so mabuti walang nasaktan," Robredo said.

(The village chief told us this housed evacuees. Thankfully nobody got hurt when the structure lost its roof.)

"Iyung kabila hindi nawalan ng bubong pero nagbagsakan naman yung mga kisame... Habang nandito sila natanggal yung buong grills ng bintana," she added.

Robredo said evacuees were lucky enough to find plywoods to cover themselves amid the heavy rain after strong winds tore down portions of the shelter's walls and ceiling.

"Nagkukwento yung mga evacuees, yung parang pang-cover lang nila nung umuulan ay mga plywood. Buti may nakuha silang plywood. Sobrang suwerte nila na kahit nangyari to walang nasaktan sa kanila," the vice president said.

"Coastal barangay kasi ito kaya dahil siguro sa lakas ng hangin."

Robredo added she will go around Albay and Catanduanes after checking on CamSur.

Rolly, a super typhoon at its peak, made 2 landfalls in the region on Sunday morning, prompting some 96,887 families or 372,381 persons to evacuate their homes, the Office of the Civil Defense (OCD) Bicol said in its latest report.

Albay, Catanduanes, and Camarines Sur still do not have electricity as of 8 a.m. Tuesday, the OCD-Bicol said.

Meanwhile, President Rodrigo Duterte led "aerial inspections" of typhoon-battered regions, following criticisms on the chief executive's notable absence as Rolly rampaged Bicol region.

