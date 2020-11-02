PH logs 2,298 COVID-19 cases; total tops 385,000

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA (UPDATE) — The total number of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines reached 385,400 on Monday after the Department of Health reported 2,298 additional cases.

This is the 20th straight day that newly-announced cases were below 3,000.

However, the daily tally does not include data from 14 laboratories who failed to submit their results on time.

Topping the list of provinces and cities with the most number of additional COVID-19 cases are Benguet (with 188), Davao City (with 166), Rizal (with 119), Quezon City (116), and Bulacan (91).

A surge in COVID-19 cases was reported last week in Benguet, mainly due to infection clusters in mine sites. The DOH said then it would investigate the spread of the virus in the said workplaces.

The DOH also recorded 87 additional recovered patients, or a total of 348,830 recoveries.

There were also 32 additional COVID-related deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to 7,269.

Of the 29,301 active cases, 82.5% have mild symptoms, 9.6% are asymptomatic, 5% are in critical condition, and 2.8% have severe symptoms.

A total of 11 duplicate cases, 4 tagged as recovered and 1 as death, were removed from the official tally. The DOH also reclassified 13 recovered cases after finding out that they are deaths.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire on Monday said the COVID-19 cases in the National Capital Region improved from a daily average of about 2,500 cases in August, to only around 500 in the last 2 weeks.

The average number of new cases per day for the whole Philippines also went down to around 1,800.

Vergeire said they hope that the number of cases continue to decline and that the whole country can be placed under a more lenient quarantine level by the first quarter of 2021.

The Philippines' first confirmed case was recorded on Jan. 30 in a Chinese woman who arrived from Wuhan City, China where the disease is believed to have first emerged late last year.

Since the start of the pandemic, 46.5 million people have been infected by the COVID-19 virus, according to the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard. Of those, 1.2 million have died and 31 million have recovered. This means around 14 million people are currently infected.