PAGASA warns vs storm surges in Zambales, Bataan, Occ. Mindoro

Big swells break along the shore of Gumaca, Quezon as Super Typhoon Rolly made its second landfall over Tiwi, Albay at 7:20 a.m. on Sunday. Vincent Go, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - State weather bureau PAGASA late Sunday warned of possible storm surges in coastal areas in Zambales, Bataan and Occidental Mindoro due to typhoon Rolly (international name Goni).

In its 11 p.m. storm surge warning, PAGASA warned of storm surge of up to 2 meters, which may cause moderate to significant damage to communities, infrastructures and disruptions to all marine-related activities, in the following areas:

Zambales

- Olongapo City

- Subic

- San Antonio

- San Narciso

- San Felipe

- Cabangan

- Botolan

- Iba

- Palauig

- Masinloc

- Candelaria

- Santa Cruz

- Bagac

- Morong

- Mariveles

- Lubang

- Looc

PAGASA said residents in low lying coastal areas in the said municipalities are advised to evacuate.

All marine activities must also be cancelled.

As of 10 p.m., Rolly was estimated at 50 kilometers northwest of Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro, packing maximum winds of 85 kilometers near the center, with 105 kph gusts.