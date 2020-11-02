Man missing in Batangas after Rolly onslaught



MANILA - A man is missing in Batangas following tropical storm Rolly's onslaught, an official said Monday.

The 23-year-old supposedly fell into a drain pipe in Barangay Bago after unclogging it, local disaster official Lito Castro said.

"Siya po ay nakatira sa may resort sa Barangay Bago, in-unclog niya 'yung drainage at nahulog daw siya doon," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(He lives near a resort in Barangay Bago and he fell into a drainage after unclogging it.)

Meantime, some 70 residents in Tierra Verde subdivision in Barangay Pallocan West, Batangas City and 87 others in Barangay San Isidro were rescued as floods caused by Rolly submerged their houses.

A total of 3,642 families or 14,790 persons were evacuated ahead of Rolly's wrath, Castro said.

At least 50 percent of the province's power has been restored, he added.

The local government has allotted some P10 million in relief goods, according to Castro.