Legazpi rides out Rolly with no fatalities

Courtesy of Noel Ebriega Rosal Facebook Page

MANILA – No fatality was reported so far in Legazpi City, its mayor said Monday, although super typhoon Rolly made landfall in Albay province.

“Legazpi always practice[s] disaster risk reduction management the best way we can do. The system is in place and for more than 10 years already, despite the many typhoons, we have sustained the zero casualty. That's the good news here,” Legazpi City Mayor Noel Rosal told ANC’s “Matters of Fact”.

“No injuries. Only some facilities, like the convention center, the Legazpi Airport, and of course, some school buildings [sustained damage].”

On Sunday, the super typhoon made its second landfall in the neighboring town of Tiwi, Albay at 7:20 a.m.

Rolly later weakened into a tropical storm and was last spotted 100 west-southwest of Subic Bay early Monday, according to national weather agency PAGASA.

Before the super typhoon pummeled the Bicol Region, the city government conducted preemptive evacuation of over 10,000 families, Rosal said. They will be allowed to go home Monday afternoon.

While some portions of Legazpi remain flooded and were without power, all of its roads are passable, Rosal said.

Flights are also expected to resume soon after the airport only sustained minor damage, the mayor added.

As of Sunday, at least 10 people were killed while 3 others remain missing in Bicol Region, according to disaster response officials.

Nine people have so far been confirmed dead in Albay and 1 in Catanduanes, while the provinces of Masbate, Sorsogon, Camarines Sur and Camarines Norte have yet to submit their reports, the Office of Civil Defense-Bicol Region said.