DepEd: Principals to decide on makeup classes in typhoon-hit areas

Residents from the Jamboree site in Batong Malake take shelter at the Vargas Hall in Laguna on November 01, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Principals of schools in typhoon-hit areas can decide on the conduct of makeup classes, the Department of Education said Monday, a day after the world's strongest storm so far this year ravaged the country.

Education Undersecretary Diosdado San Antonio said school heads have the authority to decide on the conduct of makeup classes upon consultation with concerned stakeholders.

"Decisions on make-up classes are within the authority of Principals to decide, upon due consultation with stakeholders," he told ABS-CBN News in a text message.

Schools hold makeup classes for students to catch up on lessons that they missed due to class suspensions.

Educo Philippines, a non-government organization promoting quality education, said late Sunday that students in areas ravaged by Rolly and Quinta suffered from setbacks after both tropical cyclones cut off power lines and internet access.

The Alliance of Concerned Teachers also urged the government to address the concerns of the education sector in areas struck by the typhoon.

"Despite the enormous damage brought about by typhoon Rolly to large parts of Luzon, we have not even heard of class and work cancellation in affected areas for the next days," ACT Secretary General Raymond Basilio said in a statement on Monday.

Basilio also urged the agency to assess Rolly's damage to the infrastructure, equipment and materials for distance learning.

There was no immediate comment from the DepEd on ACT's concerns.

Rolly, a super typhoon at its peak, battered the southern part of Luzon on Sunday, forcing hundreds of thousands to evacuate their homes and leaving at least 16 dead in the Bicol region.

A week before, another weather disturbance, Quinta, brought strong winds and heavy rains to southern Luzon, affecting more than 805,000 people across seven regions. It left, based on the latest government report, 23 dead, 39 injured and six missing.

With the absence of in-person classes this year due to the pandemic, some local officials still announce suspensions for those conducting online classes in times of calamities.

Interior and Local Government Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya earlier said local officials can suspend classes in cases where families need to prepare for a typhoon, or lose power or internet connection.