COVID on their minds: Pasig residents observe physical distancing amid storm

Pasig City residents who fled their homes ahead of the onslaught of Super Typhoon Rolly continued to observe physical distancing while staying in government shelters.

Residents of Barangay Santolan, known as a catchbasin in Pasig City, were brought to Ilaya Covered Court, Santolan Multipurpose Hall and Rosario Elementary School. Those with symptoms of fever are brought to isolation rooms.

At least 10 people were confirmed to have died from the typhoon in the Bicol region southeast of the capital, according to the regional Office of Civil Defense.

ABS-CBN TeleRadyo, November 2, 2020