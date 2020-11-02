Camarines Norte escapes brunt of typhoon Rolly

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA – Super typhoon Rolly largely spared Camarines Norte when it lashed southern Luzon Sunday, with damage mostly confined on banana crops.

“Hindi kami talaga ‘yung tinamaan ng husto kumpara sa ibang probinsiya katulad ng Catanduanes, Albay,” Camarines Norte Governor Edgardo Tallado told Teleradyo Monday.

(We’re not severely hit [by the storm] compared to other provinces such as Catanduanes, Albay.)

The province only took minimal damage in infrastructure while its communication lines had been partially restored, he added.

Tallado said they were only waiting feedback from the local electric company on when power would be restored in the province.

Days before Rolly struck the country, the provincial government had evacuated more than 60,000 people, the governor said. Many of them have returned home.

As of early Monday, Rolly, which has weakened into tropical storm, was last seen over the West Philippine Sea.

Throughout Sunday, it made 4 landfalls over Bato, Catanduanes; Tiwi, Albay; San Narcisco, Quezon and Lobo, Batangas.

Rolly, which is among the strongest tropical cyclones to hit the Philippines since super typhoon Yolanda in 2013, comes a week after typhoon Quinta ravaged parts of Luzon and the Visayas.

