Almost stationary 'Siony' maintains strength as 'Rolly' nears PAR exit

US NOAA/Himawari-8 image

MANILA - Tropical storm Siony maintained its strength while tropical storm Rolly nears the western limits of the Philippine Area of Responsibility, the state weather bureau said Monday night.

In its 11 p.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Siony (international name Atsani) was last spotted 605 kilometers east of Basco, Batanes, packing maximum winds of 65 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 80 kph.

It is moving northward slowly and is forecast to gradually enter into a quasi-stationary state within the next 36 hours, PAGASA added.

Projected track of Tropical Storm Siony. PAGASA

Meanwhile, Rolly, the world's strongest storm so far this year and a super typhoon at its peak, was last estimated 365 kilometers west of Iba, Zambales as of 10 p.m., packing maximum winds of 65 kph near the center and gusts of up to 80 kph.

It is moving west at 20 kph and is expected to exit PAR by Tuesday morning.

Projected track of Tropical Storm Rolly. PAGASA

Between Monday night to Tuesday morning, light to moderate with at times heavy rains may be experienced over Batanes, Apayao, Cagayan, and Isabela due to the combined effects of the northeasterlies and the trough of Siony, PAGASA said.

Though having no direct effect on the country, the northeasterlies enhanced by Rolly and Siony will bring strong to near gale conditions with higher gusts over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, and the northern portions of Cagayan and Ilocos Norte, PAGASA added.

The combined effects of the two storms and the enhanced northeasterlies will bring rough to very rough seas, with waves between 2.8 to 4.5 meters, over the entire seaboards of Northern Luzon and the western seaboard of Central Luzon. Sea travel is risky over these waters, especially for those using small seacrafts.

Moderate to rough seas, with waves between 1.5 to 2.5 meters, will also be experienced over the remaining seaboards of Luzon and the eastern seaboards of Visayas and Mindanao.

The Philippines is currently experiencing the La Niña phenomenon, which brings more rain and cooler weather, PAGASA earlier said.

The country is battered by roughly 20 tropical cyclones annually, with Siony being the 19th this year.