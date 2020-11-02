Aid to isolated typhoon-hit Catanduanes may arrive Monday: official

MANILA - Aid to typhoon-hit Catanduanes might arrive later Monday, an official said as authorities continue to establish communication to the isolated province after tropical storm Rolly's onslaught.

Rolly, the world's strongest storm so far this year and a super typhoon at its peak, left at least 10 dead in Bicol region, according to the Office of Civil Defense on Sunday.

It disrupted communication lines in Catanduanes and authorities were able to contact officials in Gigmoto and Pandan towns through satellite phones, according to Gremil Alexis Naz, public information officer of OCD-Bicol.

The agency confirmed 1 fatality in Gigmoto town, Naz said.

"Baka po ngayon dumating na ang relief items from DSWD (Department of Social Welfare and Development), DOH (Dpeartment of Health) dahil okay na po ang panahon para makapaglayag sa Catanduanes. Wala na po masyadong ulan," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(Relief items from DSWD and DOH might arrive today because weather has improved, we can sail to Catanduanes. There's no more rain.)

Watch more in iWantTFC

The Philippine Red Cross, meantime, reported 2 fatalities, 5 injuries and a missing person in the province.

"But that’s very preliminary. I’m prepared to see more. I’m sorry, I don’t want to see more but I’m preparing myself due to the magnitude of the water rushing to the community," PRC chairman Sen. Richard Gordon told ANC's Headstart.

Rolly's destruction in Catanduanes is "almost like 70 percent" of Typhoon Yolanda (international name: Haiyan), Gordon said, citing the initial "visual" report of the PRC chapter in the province. A more accurate report will be sent by the chapter later Monday, he added.

Red Cross will send three water tankers, generators, and radio to the province, Gordon said.said.