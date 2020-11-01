After 'Rolly', tropical storm 'Siony' approaches PH but slightly weakens

MANILA - Tropical storm Siony (international name: Atsani) weakened slightly as it moves over the Philippine Sea, the state weather bureau said.

In its 11 p.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Siony was located 990 kilometers east of northern Luzon as of 10 p.m, packing maximum winds of 65 kph near the center and gusts of up to 80 kph while moving west-northwestward at 30 kph.

Siony comes on the heels of typhoon Rolly- the world's strongest storm this year so far, which cut a swatch of destruction through Southern Luzon.

The new storm is forecast to move west northwest from Sunday to Monday before slowing down and becoming almost stationary by Tuesday.

Siony will then move west southwest or west towards extreme northern Luzon.

The storm remains less likely to affect the country over the next 2 to 3 days, PAGASA added.

Siony is also forecast to intensify into a severe tropical storm when it becomes stationary on Tuesday.

Siony entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) at 8 a.m. Sunday.

It is expected to make its landfall over the Cagayan-Isabela area by Thursday.

Though it will not have a direct effect on the country yet, PAGASA advised the public and disaster officials, especially in northern Luzon, to continue monitoring for updates.