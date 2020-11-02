5-year-old girl swept away by flood; mother, sibling missing in Albay

Salvador Manrique tells the Philippine Red Cross how he lost his daughter.

MANILA - A 5-year-old girl was found dead in the town of Oas, Albay after she was swept away by floods brought by supertyphoon Rolly over the weekend, the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) said Monday.

The girl's father, Salvador Manrique, identified the child's body, the PRC said in a post on its Facebook page.

"Ayon kay Salvador, biglang sumambulat ang rumaragasang baha sa kanilang barangay, isang bagay na ngayon lamang nila naranasan," the post read.

(According to Salvador, flood waters suddenly swept across their village, something they never experienced before.)

"Hawak-hawak niya ang kaniyang 5-taong gulang na anak ngunit nabitawan niya ito sa sobrang lakas ng hampas ng tubig," it said.

(He was holding his 5-year-old daughter, but her hand slipped because of the strong current.)

The child was separated from her family who lived in Guinobatan town, some 25 kilometers where her body was found, according to the PRC.

Manrique is still searching for his wife and another daughter who were also swept away by the flood.

At least 9 other people died after supertyphoon Rolly, the strongest typhoon in 2020, plowed through 7 provinces in Luzon.