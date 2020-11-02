30 Quezon towns still without power after super typhoon

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA – Thirty-towns in Quezon province were still without power Monday after super typhoon Rolly tore across southern Luzon.

All 4 districts of the province were hit by the outage when Rolly unleashed strong winds and intense rain, Quezon Governor Danilo Suarez said Monday.

Utility crews are expected to repair downed power lines Monday, he told ANC’s “Matters of Fact,” as emergency services began cleaning up debris.

Despite making its third landfall in San Narciso, Quezon Sunday afternoon, no reports of death or injury were reported so far in the province.

“As of now, we don’t have any,” Suarez said.

Before the world’s strongest storm this year hit the Philippine landmass, Quezon province conducted forced evacuation of about 100,000 individuals.

The local government also ensured minimum health standards were being observed in evacuation centers, Suarez said, as the World Health Organization (WHO) expressed alarm over the “unusual spike” of COVID-19 cases in the province.

“Although kami ang pinakamababa sa (we are the lowest in) Region 4 in terms of infection and mortality, but there's an unusual spike dito sa (here in) Quezon ngayon (now). Ang bilis ng infection (The infection is fast) as compared to our neighboring provinces,” the governor said.

Surging infections were reported specifically in Lucena City and Tayabas, he added.

To date, Quezon has recorded 3,759 coronavirus infections, with 108 fatalities. Some 2,718 people have recovered from the disease while 933 are still sick with the virus.