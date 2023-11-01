Understand why teachers withdrew from BSKE duty, Comelec urged

Registered voters queue at their respective precincts at the Jose Rizal Elementary School in Pasay City to cast their votes for the Barangay-Sangguniang Kabataan election on Oct. 29, 2023. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Commission on Elections should look at the reasons that teachers withdrew from poll duty instead of threatening them with cases, the Teachers' Dignity Coalition said Wednesday.

The Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections last Monday have been described as generally peaceful but also saw teachers withdrawing from electoral boards shortly before election day.

Comelec chair George Garcia said Tuesday that the commission was looking into complaints that it might file against poll workers who backed out.

"The Comelec must know, on a case-by-case basis, why some teachers suddenly withdraw. We are talking about the same areas that the Comelec has traditionally placed under its control during elections," TDC said in a statement Wednesday.

"If the teachers in these areas believe that security is inadequate, then it is a failure of the government. However, if it can be established that these teachers only intend to sabotage or delay the election, which is very unlikely, then they may be held accountable," the group also said.

29 TEACHERS WITHDRAW IN ABRA

Police Capt. Ronaldo Eslabra, spokesperson of the Abra police, said that 29 teachers in the province gave various reasons for withdrawing but that none mentioned threats or harassment against them.

"Kung wala silang ire-report — hindi nila ibibigay yung totoong reason nila, sasabihin lang personal reason — ay hindi namin sila mapilit," he said on TeleRadyo Serbisyo on Monday, adding incidents of harassment and intimidation should be reported to the police.

(If they do not report these — if they do not give the real reason and only cite 'personal reasons' — we cannot force them to.)

Comelec chair Garcia on Tuesday that there was "something wrong" with abruptly withdrawing from poll duty.

"Nakagastos at nakagastos na kami. Handa na, tapos on the day of the election, bigla kang magwi-withdraw? Tapos ang worse, yung ipinalit namin bigla ring magwi-withdraw? Something is wrong with that," he said.

(We have already spent for training. Everything is ready. And then you withdraw on election day? What's worse, the substitute also withdrew.)

TDC said that if the teachers "withdrew because they felt an imminent threat to their life, health, and safety," the Comelec should recognize that as a valid reason.

The Alliance of Concerned Teachers meanwhile praised teachers who helped with the barangay elections, acknowledging that they performed a "heavy" task.

"Patuloy ang ating panawagan para sa pagtataas ng election honoraria sa P10,000, pagtatanggal ng ipinapataw na buwis sa tatanggaping kompensasyon ng poll workers, at pagbibigay ng overtime pay sa labis-labis na oras at trabaho mula sa paghahanda at mismong halalan hanggang sa pagsusumite ng election returns," it also said.

(Our call is still for raising election honoraria to P10,000, exempting these from taxes, and paying overtime for extra hours spent on preparing for the elections and submitting election returns.)