Rainy All Saints' Day in Luzon, flooding and landslides possible

A woman offers prayers for her departed loved ones at the Manila South Cemetery on October 31, 2023. Millions of Filipinos are expected to visit cemeteries nationwide in the observance of All Souls' Day on November 2.

MANILA — Triple weather systems will bring rains over Luzon this All Saints' Day, state weather bureau PAGASA said, as millions of Filipinos are expected to flock to cemeteries to pay respects to their deceased.

Weather forecaster Robert Badrina advised the public to bring an umbrella when they visit the cemetery.

A low pressure area was last spotted over the coastal waters of Caramoran, Catanduanes and is very likely to dissipate in the coming hours, Badrina said.

A shear line, the convergence of cold and warm winds, will also affect the eastern section of Luzon.

Metro Manila, Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, Bulacan, CALABARZON, Marinduque, and Camarines Norte will experience scattered rains from the LPA and shear line.

Flooding and landslides are possible during occasions of moderate to at times heavy intensity.

Meanwhile, the weakening Northeast Monsoon, or Amihan, will also bring light rains over Cordillera, Nueva Ecija, and the rest of Cagayan Valley.

Ilocos Region and the rest of Central Luzon will have fairer weather with only isolated light rains expected.

The rest of Bicol Region and MIMAROPA and the entire Visayas and Mindanao, however, will be sunny and hot with thunderstorms expected in the afternoon or evening.

Metro Manila is still forecast to have scattered rains on All Souls' Day as the shear line will continue to affect the eastern section of Luzon tomorrow.

As the Amihan weakens further, the shear line will retreat northwards and just affect Cagayan Valley before dissipating on Sunday.