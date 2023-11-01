Police file cases vs alleged poll attackers in Makati

MANILA — Police on Wednesday filed cases of physical injury, threat, and direct assault against three men who allegedly assaulted barangay officers in Makati City during Monday's barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections.

The attack happened while barangay tanods were prohibiting alleged flying voters from Manila from entering Barangay Carmona, said Makati police chief Police Colonel Edward Cutiyog. An alleged supporter of a candidate, however, said those were registered voters.

Cutiyog said the two parties knew each other and both were supporters of the previous village chief.

An illegal possession of firearm case in connection to the Commission on Elections gun ban was not included because police have yet to validate if it was real.

The Makati police have requested a record from the Firearms and Explosive Ordnance if a gun is registered under the suspect's name.

They are also gathering witnesses to establish if the alleged gun was used during the scuffle.