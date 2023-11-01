PINOY PRIDE: kauna-unahang Filipino Chief Nurse sa UK

LONDON – Isang malaking tagumpay para sa Filipino healthcare professionals sa United Kingdom ang pagkakahirang sa kauna-unahang Pilipinong Chief Nurse sa National Health Service (NHS).

Umukit ng kasaysayan ang registered adult and mental health nurse at tubong Sampaloc, Manila na si Oliver Soriano nang mapili siya bilang Chief Nurse at Quality Officer ng Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust (LSCFT).

"I am humbled and honored to be offered the role of Executive Chief Nurse Officer. It is a historic achievement for an international nurse," saad ni Soriano.

Sa post mula sa website ng LSCFT, binati ni Dame Ruth May, chief nursing officer ng NHS England, si Soriano sa kanyang appointment.

“I wish to congratulate Oliver, who I have had the pleasure of meeting as part of the International Nursing and Midwifery Association (INMA) diaspora network. I am sure Oliver will bring a wealth of experience to LSCFT. I know he has a deep passion and respect for the profession worldwide and his patient facing values will be a credit to those who need his care,'" pahayag ni May.

Bumuhos din ang papuri sa social media para kay Soriano na nagsisilbi rin bilang pangulo ng Philippine Nurses Association UK (PNAUK).

Mula kay Laure Beaufils, British Ambassador to the Philippines.

Congratulations @GoalsOlivers!



I'm delighted such an amazing 🇵🇭 leader will be Chief Nurse at the Lancashire & South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust.



Super proud kami 👏👏👏.



You completely deserve this. @PNA_UKnurses @FSNA_UK @FNightingaleF https://t.co/6WSyVHG3XY — Laure Beaufils 🇬🇧 (@LaureBeaufils) October 24, 2023

Maging ang Nightingale Foundation nagbigay din ng pagbati.

"We are very pleased, as an FNF community and as a Filipino IEN community, to hear of the appointment of@GoalsOlivers CNO for @WeAreLSCFT ....a great role model, a leader who works with integrity and commitment to race equality.” @jen_cag https://t.co/DSGEoQYlxO — Florence Nightingale Foundation (@FNightingaleF) October 24, 2023

Gayundin ang Jabali Men’s Network.

Congratulations for a very deserving person, professional, clinician and leader! You’re @JabaliNetwork family rejoices and celebrates with you wholeheartedly https://t.co/eso7DQ8r8W — Jabali Men's Network (@JabaliNetwork) October 23, 2023

Para sa ilang Filipino senior level nurses, malaking hakbang ang pagkaka-appoint kay Soriano sa usapin ng equality at representation sa healthcare sector.

May mensahe ang Filipino Senior Nurses Alliance UK kay Soriano.

Congratulations🥳@GoalsOlivers 🥳 what you’ve achieved is a significant milestone for the Filipino nursing community in the UK & the world!

It's a testament to the progress being made towards equity & inclusivity in nsg!@PNA_UKnurses @filipinonurseuk @CNOEngland @WRES_team https://t.co/nn2M0TlNve — Filipino Senior Nurses Alliance UK (@FSNA_UK) October 24, 2023

Sabi naman ni Louie Horne BEM, Work Race Equality Standards (WRES) Research Fellow.

Loving the well deserved fireworks!!! CONGRATULATIONS @GoalsOlivers a great 🇵🇭 nurse leader in and out! I think I can say on behalf of ALL the 48k 🇵🇭 nurses,

SUPER PROUD KAMI👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽!

Definitely needs to celebrate this with a 🥂 when we meet soon!!!! — Louie Horne BEM 💙 (@Louie_Horne) October 24, 2023

Proud din si Dennis Singson, PNAUK Deputy Chairperson sa achievement ni Soriano.

Proudly announcing @PNA_UKnurses ‘ @GoalsOlivers being appointed as the new CHIEF NURSE of @WeAreLSCFT ! Thank You for continuing to make us proud & paving the way for all #filipino #IENs across the UK 🇵🇭 @teddyboylocsin @JabaliNetwork pic.twitter.com/6paNVcCE5w — ⭐DENNIS SINGSON 🇵🇭 💙 (@dence10) October 23, 2023

Sa kanilang website, kinilala naman ng LSCFT ang malawak na karanasan at kasanayan ni Soriano sa healthcare profession.

"Oliver demonstrated strong skills and knowledge and great ambition for our nursing and allied health professions portfolio for the future.His deep nursing ethos, values and caring nature shone through. We are sure he will be a huge asset to our executive team and the Trust Board," pahayag ng LSCFT.

Bago maging chief nurse, ilang senior level positions ang hinawakan ni Soriano, kabilang ang Associate Director of Nursing ng South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust at Director of Nursing and Quality ng LSCFT.

Isa rin siya sa core members ng Filipino Senior Nurses Association (FSNA) at Jabali Men's Network, isang organisasyon ng senior male nurses mula sa African, Asian at Carribean background.

Gaya ng ibang overseas Pinoy, marami rin anyang mga pinagdaanang pagsubok sa kanyang propesyon ang bagong Chief Nurse mula nang una siyang dumating sa UK noong 1998.

"I went through the same challenge that everyone goes through in uprooting yourself to a new environment and leaving your loved ones behind to better yourself and support others. The new working environment in the UK has proven to be a challenge, and learning to navigate my way around requires perseverance and strength.Through this journey, I have built a foundation of alliances with colleagues who supported me throughout my career," kuwento niya.

Umaasa rin ang alumnus ng United Doctors Medical Center – College of Nursing na makakapagbigay-inspirasyon sa iba ang kanyang tagumpay.

"It strengthens the platform for others to dream big and identify ways to achieve their dreams. I have worked hard to be where I am now; and along that journey, it is important to bring your authentic self. Stay strong and confident, continue to learn and aspire for that goal that will make you happy and proud," payo niya sa kapwa Pinoy health professionals sa UK.

Sa bagong kabanata ng kanyang karera, hangad ni Soriano na patuloy siyang makaka-ambag sa pagpapabuti ng serbisyo ng NHS para sa publiko at sa pagtataguyod ng kapakanan ng mga healthcare worker.

Masaya ang maraming Pinoy health care workers sa UK, lalo na sa England sa pagkaluklok sa matataas na posisyon ng dekalidad na nurse tulad ni Soriano.

Gumuhit na rin ng kasaysayan si Edmund Tabay nang mahirang siyang Director of Nursing sa NHS noong 2021. Si Tootie Bueser naman ay nagsilbi ring interim at part time Chief Nurse sa NHS.

KAUGNAY NA ULAT:

Sa tala ng Nursing and Midwifery Council may 45,472 Pinoy nurses at midwives sa UK.

Para sa mga nagbabagang mga balita tungkol sa ating mga kababayan sa United Kingdom, tumutok sa TFC News sa TV Patrol.