Courtesy: Philippine Coast Guard

MANILA — The Philippine Coast Guard is searching for a man who fell into the waters off Calatagan, Batangas on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

The PCG said on Wednesday that Ralph Gerona, a 26-year-old from Iloilo City, fell overboard from MV Maligaya around 3:50 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Maligaya, a 2GO Sea Solutions ship, was sailing from Manila to Bacolod when Gerona went into the water.

"Transiting vessels in the vicinity, including MV Solid Sun, assisted in the search efforts," the coast guard said, adding the search was coordinated with MV Maligaya, Vessel Traffic Management Service-Batangas and Coast Guard Sub-Station Lubang in Mindoro.

"Despite extensive efforts, the victim was not located due to poor visibility, leading to the termination of the search operation at 6:20 p.m.," the coast guard also said.

The search will resume, weather permitting.

The PCG, in a separate release, said it has monitored 15,112 outbound passengers and 14,576 inbound passengers in all ports nationwide.

The coast guard, whose mandate includes maritime safety, has also inspected 257 vessels and 108 motorbancas as of Nov. 1.