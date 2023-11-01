New rules force some to sleep outside Manila North Cemetery

Karen De Guzman, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — New guidelines forced some visitors to spend the night outside the Manila North Cemetery on the eve of All Saints' Day, November 1.



Regie Vasquez and his family from Pandi, Bulacan were supposed to stay overnight at the cemetery to visit their departed and celebrate his birthday.



However, they were unaware of the new guidelines set by the cemetery for Undas 2023.



"Dumating po kami dito mga 5 ng hapon. Nakita naman namin na nag-uuwian na ‘yung mga tao, pero siyempre hindi na namin sinubukan umuwi dahil sa layo nga ng lugar namin," Vasquez said.



"Kasi kung alam namin, hindi na kami para makipagsapalaran pa. Dito na lang kami tapos mag-aantay na lang ako ng a-uno. Dito na lang ako mag birthday sa labas ng North," he added.



Angelina Marzol and her relatives from Laguna decided to sleep on cardboard boxes until the cemetery opened for visitors.



They questioned why only residents could enter the cemetery's premises beyond operating hours.



"Talagang 31 kami pumupunta dito. Ngayon na lang namin nalaman sa mga guwardiya. Ang daming pinapasok, mga nakatira daw diyan, may mga ID daw," Marzol said.



"Dapat hindi na nila ginanito. Hindi namin alam e. Ang layo pa namin. E kung babalik kami bukas, baka hindi na kami makapasok agad-agad. Marami nang tao, dagsa na," she said.



The management of Manila North Cemetery is reminding the public that their main gates are open from 5:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. only starting October 30 to November 2, 2023, to give enough time to clean the cemetery.

PASIG CEMETERIES PEACEFUL

The Pasig City Cemetery and the Evergreen Memorial Garden meanwhile are both quiet and peaceful in the wee hours of Wednesday.



Ma. Sheryl Laco of the Public Safety Division (PSD) office of the Pasig City Hall said that the situation was normal as there were not a lot of people who went to the cemetery.



The cemetery is open to the public 24 hours on Wednesday as well as Thursday for All Souls' Day.



A total of 19 PSD personnel, 17 Bantay Pasig personnel, and 10 members of the Pasig police are deployed to the Pasig City Cemetery to maintain peace and order.



"Sa ngayon wala pa gaano nag-o-overnight gawa ng bukas ng gabi magdamag po sila dito pagod pa kasi mga tao kasi di ba naglinis po, may naglilinis na po ng 30, 31 po so bukas po halos magdamag po ang tao dito," Laco said.



Alcoholic beverages, gambling, sharp objects, and loudspeakers are prohibited inside the Pasig City Cemetery.



On the opposite side of C. Raymundo Avenue, some visitors to the Evergreen Memorial Garden are planning to stay overnight.



One of them is Mary Joy Baeza whose father passed away last September 29 due to a heart attack.



"Actually dito naman kasi sa cemetery na ito may overnight stay din kada yearly dito kasi may iba din naman kaming relatives dito pero first time din namin father namin yung nandito siyempre ayun makasama din namin siya for this day," Baeza said.



Evergreen Memorial Garden has 7 PSD personnel, 14 Bantay Pasig, and 5 police officers from the Pasig City Police Station to ensure security.



—Reports from Karen De Guzman and Champ de Lunas, ABS-CBN News