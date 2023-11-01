Travelers arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 in Pasay City on January 4, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA - The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) on Wednesday vowed to be stricter in enforcing airport parking rules after a double-parking incident sparked an altercation between a pregnant motorist and a family at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 carpark.



MIAA Assistant General Manager for Security and Emergency Services Manuel Gonzales said in a radio interview this morning that the woman should not have been allowed to park her vehicle in such a manner, despite citing an urgent need to go to the restroom.



“Mali talaga po ‘yong ganun, dahil baka nga aalis din ‘yong may-ari ng sasakyan (na naharangan). Allegedly, sabi nung babae, sandaling-sandali lang. Pero ang nangyari, according doon sa lalaki, nagmamadali rin sila because of medical reason rin po,” said Gonzales.



Gonzales said he has ordered security guards to constantly patrol the open parking area to prevent any similar incidents from happening again.



“Kahapon, kinausap namin ‘yong mga pulis namin na it shouldn’t happen again,” he noted.



In a now viral video posted by the woman on social media, the male driver and his relatives can be seen screaming and spitting curse words at her for blocking their vehicle even as she apologized repeatedly.

In the caption, she explained that she was four months pregnant and that she had left a note on the window of the car with her phone number on it in case any of those she had to block needed to leave already.



In a statement by the MIAA, it said the woman also alleged that the family caused damage to her vehicle, potentially driven by anger. In response, she lodged a complaint with the Airport Police Department Terminal 3 section.



Gonzales said they tried to smooth things over between the two parties, but they both decided to file cases against each other.



“Kaya pinagharap naman sila sa office ng airport police para baka sakaling maayos ‘yong dalawa. Pero talaga po silang nag-pursige na magfa-file na lang ng counterfile tsaka countercharge sa bawat isa,” he said.



According to Gonzales, the woman plans to file a complaint against the family for unjust vexation, malicious mischief and for violation of Republic 7610 which provides special protection for children against abuse, exploitation and discrimination.



Meanwhile, the man is also looking to sue the woman for violation of the Cybercrime Prevention Act for posting the video of the altercation with their faces online.



Gonzales noted that both parties were there to fetch passengers arriving at the airport for the long holiday.